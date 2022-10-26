Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 26

The death has occurred of Seamus Anderson

Leixlip, Kildare



Seamus (Shay) Anderson (Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) October 25th 2022, (peacefully), at home.

Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Richard, Nicola, Kirsten and Aaron.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Marie and Pattie and his son-in-law Rob.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Rebecca, Calum, James, Joshua, Dylan, Finn, Eli, Lewis and Emilia, son-in-law Oliver, daughter-in-law Siobhan, brothers Noel and Robert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at home on Thursday evening (27th October) between 6pm and 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning (28th October) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00Noon followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Seamus’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online (Live only) by following the link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

The committal service at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday afternoon at 2.00pm may be viewed by following the link below;

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. https://imnda.ie

The death has occurred of Brenda Carruthers (née Lettis)

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare



Carruthers (nee Lettis), Brenda, Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, October 24th 2022, peacefully after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. James's Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband Bert, daughters Leonie and Elaine, sons-in-law James and Fran, grandchildren Amber, Eva and Jamie, sister Tina, brothers Morgan, Robert and the late Gerry (Rest In Peace), extended family and friends.





May She Rest In Peace.





Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth (W23V99E) on Wednesday from 5-8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.45am ( travelling via her residence in Old Greenfield, Maynooth) to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.







Brenda's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 11.30am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/ webcam-2/

The death has occurred of John Sean DUNNE

Parsonstown, Carbury, Kildare, W91 X8DK / Kilcullen, Kildare



Formerly of Mooretown, Kilcullen.

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John will be deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Kate, children Eileen, John, Paddy, Luke and Cathy, brothers Christy and Nicholas, sisters Pauline, Ann, Bernadette, Esther (R.I.P.) and Geraldine (R.I.P.), his eleven grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode W91 X8DK) this Wednesday with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in John's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of John Lyons

Enfield, Meath / Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyhaunis, Mayo



John Lyons, Enfield, Co. Meath, October 25th 2022 and formerly of Celbridge, Co. Kildare and Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Sheila and adored dad of Mairead, Therese, Marie, Patricia, John Jnr and their partners, adored grandfather of Ellie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Helen, Kay and their husbands, his long time best friend John Toolan (JT), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Murty O'Neill and Sons Funeral Home, Johnstown Bridge, on Thursday from 4.30pm to 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Broadford, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those of you who would have liked to attend but are unable to do, they may leave their personal message in the "condolences" section below. Family flowers only, with donations, if desired, to LARCC.

House Private Please.