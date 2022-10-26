Search

26 Oct 2022

Second bridge for Newbridge to cost at least €6 million, Kildare County Council says

Second bridge for Newbridge to cost at least €6 million, Kildare County Council says

File Pic: An engineer with Kildare County Council said that works on ten different bridges in the MD had been completed so far this year.

Ciarán Mather

26 Oct 2022 3:34 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The second proposed bridge for the town of Newbridge will cost at least €6 million — that’s according to the estimates of Kildare County Council (KCC).

The revelation about the proposed bridge, which has been sought after by locals for years, was made at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting, which was held on Wednesday, October 19.

KCC senior engineer Stephen Deegan delivered a presentation on the day in question relating to infrastructure and transport within the MD.

DETAILS

Regarding the second bridge, he said that a planning application was due, and mentioned the estimated cost of it.

Mr Deegan said that the construction development near the Liffey Linear Park by Glenveagh Properties was currently under construction.

He added that the Strategic Housing Development proposed by Aston Limited was a live application, which is currently with An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Deegan said that works on ten different bridges in the MD had been completed so far this year.

He also pointed out that Irish Rail and Waterways Ireland, along with the MD office, had been responsible for certain bridge repairs.

In addition, he said that a total of 729 submission had been made to KCC in relation to the MD's transportation strategy.

ENQUIRIES AND CONCERNS

When asked for clarification on the estimated cost of the second bridge by Independent councillor Fiona McLoughlin-Healy, Mr Deegan said that €6 million was KCC's proposed contribution.

He also said that it is unlikely that the cost would go below this figure.

Fianna Fáil Cllr also drew attention to the issue of traffic lights that need to be improved at Sex’s Bridge, while Fine Gael Cllr Peggy O' Dwyer highlighted the presence of an illegal encampment that was located near the Lidl distribution centre in Great Connell a matter of months ago.

Her party colleague, Cllr Kevin Duffy, also asked KCC to place more focus on solving public transport issues within the MD.

Local News

