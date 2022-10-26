NEWS BRIEF: Minister Roderic O' Gorman's Department declines comment on possible Kildare site for displaced Ukrainians

Minister Roderic O' Gorman's Department has declined to comment on the status of a potential Kildare site to house displaced Ukrainians.

The announcement follows after the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth told the Leinster Leader earlier today that it is 'working urgently across Government to bring new accommodation on board to ensure that the States humanitarian needs can be met.'

When asked by the Leader if the Kill Equestrian Centre is being considered as a potential location, a representative for the Dept said that it is in 'ongoing negotiations' with various providers across the country.

"The Department does not comment on matters that have not been concluded for reasons of commercial sensitivity," the representative added.

The centre has a colourful past as it hosted equestrian events during the 2003 Special Olympics.

However, large-scale flooding in 2011 had damaged the venue.

Back in 2018, Kildare County Council refused planning permission for the demolition of the facility.

The owners were looking to demolish existing buildings, including three equestrian arenas, an American barn, two ancillary sheds and an equestrian walker.

The application was made in the name of developers Newtownsland (Kill) Limited which was set up in February 2017 and was based in Lucan.