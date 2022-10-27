Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 27

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Conor) CAGNEY

Woodlands, Naas, Kildare / Croom, Limerick



Woodlands, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Morenane, Croom, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital, Cornelius passed away surrounded by his devoted daughters.

Beloved husband of the late Helena, sadly missed by his loving daughters Genevieve and Hélène, son-in-law Kieron, grandchildren Maëlle, Aela and Tadg. Deeply regretted by his sister Breda, brothers Liam, Vincent, John, Gerard and Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

“May Cornelius Rest In Peace”

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday October 27, 5pm to 7pm, with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Friday morning with Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, Naas followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be streamed from the Naas Parish website on www.naasparish.ie

House Strictly Private Please

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kelly

Old Grange, Monasterevin, Kildare



Late of Oghill Nursing Home. peacefully in his 96th year. Husband of the late Peggy and father of the late Pat. Sadly missed by his loving family Geraldine, Suzanne, Colm, Ann and Michelle, sons-in-law, grandchildren Ciara, Aoife, Sinead, Sophie, Jack, Matthew and Sarah, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy rest in peace

Reposing at his daughter Geraldine's residence (Clonegath -W34 HY97) on Thursday with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Evins Cemetery, Monasterevin. Paddy's funeral Mass can be viewed at the following link;

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Nora LEONARD (née McCormick)

Oak Glade, Naas, Kildare / Rochestown, Cork / Antrim



Beloved wife of Nick and mother of Michael, Liz, Nicola, John and Catherine, sister of Ena, Kathleen, Anne, James, Donal, Tommy and Joseph. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughters-in-law Patrice and Lynda, sons-in-law John, Paul and John, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Nora Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her daughter Nicola's home in Millbridge Court, Mill Lane, Naas on Friday from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday morning with Requiem Mass at 10.30am in the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Barrettstown Children's Charity on their website at;

https://www.barretstown.org/support/donate/

The death has occurred of Sr. Paula O'Dwyer

Portlaoise, Laois / Kilcock, Kildare



O’Dwyer, Sr. Paula, in her 103rd year, formerly of Presentation Sisters Portlaoise, 25th October 2022, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth, her brother Jack and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her cousins especially Helen, Presentation Community, relatives, past pupils and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock on Thursday, 27th October 2022, from 3pm to 4.30 pm, followed by removal to St Peter and Paul Church, Portlaoise arriving at 6.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 28th October 2022, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Peter and Paul cemetery. Funeral may be followed on www.portlaoiseparish.ie

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

The death has occurred of Mairtin O'MEARA

Naas, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary



O’Meara (Ashfield Park, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) – Oct 25, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at home, Mairtin, beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Cian, Dervla, Eoin and Orla and dear brother of Ciaran, Philomena, Treasa and the late Maura and Padraig; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, sisters, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine and Sophia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ava, Evan, Tadhg, Emily, Cillian, Aidan, Rian and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas, (Eircode W91K6CT), arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to MSA Trust and St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”