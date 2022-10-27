KILDARE: Man walked out of shop without paying for goods

FILE PHOTO (google earth)
A man walked out of a shop in Naas on Monday, October 24 without paying for goods.
The incident happened at the Brand Max store in the Globe Retail Park at 1.40pm.
The man was described as 6'2" in height and dressed in a navy blue jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.
He got into a brown Renault Kadjar SUV outside with the registration number: 171 D 29653.
A Garda spokesperson, who did not identify the premises, said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft from a business premises in Naas on October 24.
"Enquiries are ongoing at this time."
