Gardaí issue appeal over missing Kildare man

Luke Grogan
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Luke Grogan, who is missing from Leixlip, since Thursday morning.
Luke is described as 6 foot in height, of strong build with brown hair.
When last seen, Luke was wearing a red and navy jacket, black overall trousers and cream Nike trainers. It is thought that Luke may be in the Bray area.
Gardaí and Luke’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Luke’s whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
