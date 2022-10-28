Kildare Death Notices for Friday, October 28

The death has occurred of Daiane COSTA CLAUDINO

Cleevaun, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Sao Paola, Brazil. In the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Beloved wife of Eric (Swift) and mother of Amelie. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, parents Eunice and Devanir, brothers Thiago and Bruno, sisters Darlene, Bruna and Laura, parents-in-law Esther and Kevin, brothers-in-law Garreth and Brian, niece Cecilia, nephew Miguel, extended family and friends.

"May Daiane Rest In Peace"

Funeral Arrangements Later.





The death has occurred of John (Séan) Collins

Beechlawn, Portlaoise, Laois / Clane, Kildare



Collins. John Beechlawn. Portlaoise. And formerly Rehins Ballina, and Loughbollard Clane, 27th October 2022 . Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Carmel. Dearly loved father to Dee, John, Derek, David, James, and Paul. Cherished grandfather to Aaron, Jordan, Jamie, Madison, Callum, Kayden, Clodagh, Brandon, Dylan and Eire. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Brothers Kevin and Alfie. And Pat (Rip) .Sisters Dilly, and Rita. Brothers in law, sisters in law. Sons in law. Daughters in law. Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Sunday from 5 .30 pm With rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls Church Portlaoise for 12 noon requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross crematorium. Please observe covid precautions. Family flowers only donations if desired to https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Armstrong

Sallins, Kildare / Dublin 7, Dublin



Armstrong, Patrick (Pat), 25th October 2022, (Sallins, Co. Kildare and formerly of Baggot Road, Dublin 7) peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and friends, at Tallaght Hospital; recently predeceased by his sister Tina and sister-in-law Claire; Pat will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, sister Eileen, brothers Mike and Larry, sister-in-law Collette, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends, especially those from the Music Industry and Motor Sport.

May Pat rest in peace

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral home, The Square, Tallaght (opp Tallaght Stadium) on Tuesday (1st November) from 4pm to 7pm. A celebration of Pat’s life will take place on Wednesday afternoon (2nd November) at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

To view Pat’s Cremation Service on Wednesday at 2pm please click on the following link; https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Mairead Keegan (née Walker)

Beaumont, Dublin / Kilcullen, Kildare



Mairead Keegan (née Walker) Montrose Court, Beaumont, Dublin & formerly of Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Who died on October 27th 2022 peacefully at St Francis hospice Blanchardstown.

Beloved mother of Fiona, Siobhan, Fergus, Elaine and Cathal, sister to Liam, Ethna and the late Shay, sadly missed by her grandchildren Brian, Peter, Ben, Matthew, Louise, Paddy, Ellie, Emma, Joe, Sophie, Eve and Tom and great-grandchildren Isla and Calum, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Nativity of our Lord Beaumont for reception prayers this Friday evening, 28th Oct. at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, 29th Oct in the church of the Sacred Heart and St Bridget Kilcullen at 11am, followed by burial in New Abbey Cemetery, Kilcullen.

The death has occurred of Justin Kelly

Mooretown, Kildare Town, Kildare



Son of the late John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Louise, daughter Niamh, son John, mother Ellen, brothers Séamus and Fergus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Justin Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town (Eircode: R51 TE20) on Friday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery. Justin's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church