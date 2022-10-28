Search

28 Oct 2022

Art exhibition to mark book launch will run for one weekend in Kildare

The event will take place in Castletown House

Ciarán Mather

28 Oct 2022 5:20 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An art exhibition which will coincide with the launch of a new book will run for one weekend.

'Celbridge – The Artist’s Vision' celebrates 40 years of The Abbey Art Group, in the historic town of Celbridge.

To mark this occasion, the group has published a new book chronicling four decades of art, community and friendship.

Commenting on the success enjoyed by artists in Celbridge, organisers said in a statement: "The group created a place for artists both amateur and professional, a place to create and communicate, a place to encourage and grow. And grown it has."

The group also pointed out that Arthur Guinness pulled his first pint of the 'black stuff' there, while famous author Jonathan Swift penned Gulliver's Travels in Celbridge.

The brainchild of longstanding group member, Eamon Burke, the book is a culmination of months of compiling memories, collaboration and cataloguing paintings & artwork, both old and new.

KILDARE READERS: SEND US YOUR SPOOKY HALLOWEEN PIX

The group explained: "The featured paintings were inspired by the natural beauty and scenes of historical interest in Celbridge and beyond.

"They provide a snapshot of the group’s range of artistic creativity, the diversity of interest and individual style.

"From landscapes to streetscapes to seascapes, from botanical life to still life, each creation is rendered in watercolours, oils, acrylics, charcoal, pastels and stippled ink."

In addition to works by current members a selection of paintings is included from fondly remembered deceased members such as Louis Darlington, Martin Campion and Rachael Malone.

"Their contribution to the group as members and friends was immeasurable," the group said: "This book gives a unique 40-year-insight into one of the longest running art groups in the country.

"It is a testament to how vital creativity and art can be to a community."

In addition, the group said that it wished to thank the Office of Public Works, Kildare County Council and Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal Area for supporting the launch event.

'Celbridge – The Artist’s Vision' will be launched by Vincent Woods, Poet, Playwright and Broadcaster, on November 11 in The Hunting Room, Castletown House, Celbridge in conjunction with an Exhibition of selected paintings from the book. 

The exhibition will continue on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, from 10am – 5pm

Designated Quiet Times from 10am to 12pm on Saturday & Sunday to facilitate visitors with social or sensory difficulties. 
Access to the Hunting Room can also be gained by a lift, for visitors with mobility issues.

Copies of the book will be available at the Launch & Exhibition in Castletown House and selected shops in Celbridge town.

Retailing at €20.

Publication of this book was supported by Kildare County Council Arts Service, Intel and AIB Celbridge.

