KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Reaching for the Stars with Daars

Coonan Property are delighted to present this charming bungalow to the market.

Sitting quietly at the end of a lovely long driveway, the bungalow rests on just over one acre of mature and private grounds.

This house is spacious, offering five bedrooms and two reception rooms. With a paddock and stables to the rear, it could be a winner alright for the horse enthusiast too.

The property just needs a few layers peeled back before adding your very own stamp and turning it into a fine home.

Straffan is a location you’d be proud to return to after a long day. It is a waterside town which provides a real taste of village life. It has local shops, a café, a local pub, and a national school all within easy reach. There are some fine secondary school options nearby too including the renowned Clongowes Wood College.

The town is also home to the infamous K Club for whenever you fancy a luxurious treat.

Onward travel really is straightforward from Straffan. The M4 and the M7 are accessible within minutes and Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre are both only a 40-minute drive away.

Hazelhatch train station is another excellent option for the daily commute and is just a few minutes’ drive from the town too. But there’ll be plenty of space to work from home if you need to.

This bungalow really is a perfect purchase for the renovation enthusiast at a superb price for such a star-studded location.

It has a guide price of €495,000.

For further information please contact Jill Wright on +353 1 628 8400 or email jillw@coonan.com