30 Oct 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Superb investment opportunities in online auction

30 Oct 2022 8:05 AM

Coldwell Banker Commercial have launched two substantial investment opportunities to the market to be sold via the iamsold bidding platform.

Both properties are fully tenanted with high yielding returns.

Nick Hughes of Coldwell Banker Commercial noted; “in recent years, the final quarter of the year has proven to be very active, with vendors and buyers looking to complete their property transactions before end of the year. We expect given the high yields and strong locations, we will have significant interest in these assets.”

Applegreen Service Station, Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare — Offered at bids over €1.9 million

This investment property consists of the Applegreen Service Station and complementary commercial outlets on a plot of approximately one acre. The commercial property is in an excellent trading location on Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare, just 30 minutes from Dublin off the main motorway to Cork City.

The service station itself offers a forecourt with 4 x double sided pump terminals under a canopy, a double bay car wash and valeting system, a parcel motel, self-service launder-mat, a 270 sq.m. convenience store with toilets and a workshop.

The property is let to Petrogas Group Ltd under a 21 year FRI lease from October 26, 2016. The next review is in August 2026 and will be based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index). Current rent is €145,000 per annum until 2026, offering an initial net yield of c. 7%.

Units 3 and 4 Swords Retail Centre, Swords, Dublin — Offered at bids over €1.1 Million

Excellent retail investments comprising of two retail units, with tenants Irish Charity Shop and McNamara’s Pharmacy in situ. This high yielding investment is currently rented for €83,000 per annum, offering an 8.3% return.

Centrally located in Swords with a large established residential catchment, the breakdown for the properties is as follows;

Unit 3 - Tenant: Irish Charity Shop (approximately 141sq.m) Tenancy – 15 year lease from July 15, 2021, with current rent €42,000 per annum.

Unit 4 — Tenant: McNamara’s Pharmacy (approximately 135sq.m) Tenancy — 15 year lease from July 15, 2021, with current rent €41,000 per annum.

Both properties will be eligible for rent reviews in 2026 and can be purchased together as one lot or separately at bids over €550,000 per unit (for more information please contact the auctioneers)

These properties are located in Swords Town Centre, on a pivotal corner position at the junction of Dublin Road and Forest Road.

This scheme is almost opposite the Swords Central Shopping Centre anchored by Penneys which connects with The Pavilions Shopping Centre anchored by Dunnes Stores and Superquinn.

Contact Coldwell Banker Commercial Property Consultants on 01 411 0012 or iamsold on 01 244 0000 to arrange for a free property valuation.

For more information log on and visit www.coldwellbanker.ie or www.iamsold.ie.

