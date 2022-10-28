BREAKING KILDARE NEWS: New pub for Naas to open by Christmas

Naas will have a new pub before Christmas.

A significant construction operation is underway at the Five Lamps premises on South Main Street and it’s understood that it’s planned to spend six weeks transforming the venue.

The Five Lamps ceased trading on the October bank holiday weekend of 2018.

“This will be a full flip and the building will be fully rebranded and renovated to create a new pub,” said a figure who is close to the project.

Nolaclan, a hospitality group, which has a number of successful enterprises trading at various locations in Ireland, is understood to have entered into a lease arrangement with the Roche Group, which owns the Naas Shopping Centre.

This company has a number of licenced premises in some of the more upmarket addresses in Dublin as well as having operations in locations outside the capital.

They include House Dublin at Lower Leeson Street, 9 Below at St Stephen’s Green, Sam’s Corner in Dublin 1, The Gables in Foxrock, Zico at Baggot Street Lower, House Limerick and House Belfast.

More recently a company principal teamed up with British Open winning golfer Shane Lowry to transform the building that housed the Tullamore Dew visitor centre in County Offaly into a cafe, gastropub and music venue.

