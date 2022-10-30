LATEST: Gardaí investigating after home extensively damaged by fire on Kildare border

A home in Blessington was extensively damaged by a fire yesterday morning.

Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred in Blessington in the early hours of Saturday.

At approximately 1:25am, Gardaí received reports of a fire at a residence in Glending Square, Blessington.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services.

A Garda spokesperson said: "No injuries to persons was reported but the house was extensively damaged.

"Investigations are ongoing and an incident room has been established at Blessington Garda Station.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

The scene at the residence on Glending Square remains preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons who were in the Glending Square vicinity between 1am and 2am and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Glending Square area between 1am and 2am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blessington Garda Station on 045 857620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.