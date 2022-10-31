UPDATED: Teenage girl missing from home in Newbridge, County Kildare located safe and well

Ellie is described as being 5' 4" in height, of medium build with has black hair. Gardai add that when last seen she was wearing a matching cream tracksuit top and bottom, a brown sleeveless jacket.
UPDATE: Ellie has since been found safe and well.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old girl who is missing from her home in Newbridge.
Gardai say Ellie Byrne, is missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare since Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Ellie is described as being 5' 4" in height, of medium build with has black hair.
Gardai add that when last seen she was wearing a matching cream tracksuit top and bottom, a brown sleeveless jacket, pink trainers and a pink handbag.
Anyone with information of Ellie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
