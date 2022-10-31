Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 31

RIP to the late Esther Kenny
The death has occurred of Esther Kenny
Ashgrove Gardens, Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare
Suddenly and Unexpectedly.
Predeceased by her father Eddie. Esther will be sadly missed by her fiancé John and her daughter Mia, mother Catherine, brother Brian sister Lisa and her husband Mark, nieces Amy and Rihanna, nephew Odhrán, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends
May Esther Rest In peace.
Funeral Arrangements Later
The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Byrne
Williamstown, Carbury, Kildare
Peacefully at Mullingar Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Brigid. Deeply regretted by his children Rosaleen, Anne-Marie, Kevin, Patricia and Eilish, grandchildren George, Tia, Rachel, Donna and Rebecca, sister Bernadette, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May Patrick Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home Edenderry on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church Clogherinkoe followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.
The death has occurred of Liam, (William) Masterson
Celbridge, Kildare / Donaghmede, Dublin
Masterson, (William), Liam, (Celbridge, Co. Kildare formerly Donaghmede, Dublin), 29th October 2022, peacefully in the care of the staff of Connolly hospital, beloved husband to the late Marie and Carol, he is survived by his sons Andrew Mark and Alan and daughter Deirdre, daughters-in-law Edel, Sharon and Karen, son-in-law Mick, grandfather to Adam, Keith, Gemma and Alannah, Jane Danielle, Mickey, Kellie Amy, David, Oliver, Caolan, and William, great-grandson Alex, his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May he Rest in Peace
Liam will be reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny on Wednesday 2nd November, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 3rd November 2022, at St Benedict's Church, Grange Park at 10.00am this can be viewed via the following link https://stbenedicts-stmonicas.ie/live-stm/ Followed by cremation in Dardistown at 12 noon this can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html
The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider.
The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.
The death has occurred of Thomas Patrick (T.P) Plewman
Ballytore, Kildare
Beloved husband of Karen, dearly loved father of Daniel, Paul and Louise, grandfather (Peets) of Alessandra, Isa, Harry, Penny, Simone, Sebastian and Felicity. Will be very sadly missed by all his family, including Abby, Zollie, Christian, Simon and Ken and a wide circle of friends.
Burial Private. Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at 2.30 p.m. in The Church of the Holy Saviour, Narraghmore, Co. Kildare, R14 NF77. Garden flowers only, please.
T.P was so loved by all. May he rest in Peace.
'a roguish innings'
The death has occurred of Adrienne BYRNE
College Park, Newbridge, Kildare
BYRNE Adrienne (College Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare) - 28th October 2022 suddenly and peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her dad Eric and brother Ger. Sadly missed by her loving mother Cora, sister Catherine, brothers Eric, Noel, Raymond and Declan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and grandnephew, extended family, relatives and friends.
May Adrienne Rest in Peace
Funeral Arrangements Later
The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) CURRAN
Roseberry Terrace, Mill Lane, Newbridge, Kildare
CURRAN Anthony (Tony) Roseberry Terrace, Mill Lane, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 30th October 2022 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Eamon, parents Rita and Edward. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, brothers Tom, Pat, Michael, Jimmy and Francis, sister Bea, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.
May Anthony Rest in Peace
Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11am to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge, for Mass at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie Funeral afterwards to Milltown Cemetery, Milltown. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the church.
