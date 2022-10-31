Kildare Co Council grants permission for 77 new homes close to the M7 and train station

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for 77 new homes in the Ferns Bridge area of Monasterevin.
The location is off the Canal Harbour Road between Monasterevin train station and Barrett Park.
Masonbrook Holdings Limited will be building 61 two-storey houses and 16 apartments in two two-storey blocks.
Also in the plans is a two-storey creche facility, on a overall site measuring c. 2.79 hectares.
Construction Information Services said the development has an estimated construction value of. €17m
The site is close to Monasterevin train station and the Canal Harbour.
The housing units consist of four bedroom detached and semi-detached, two and three bed terraced houses and one bed apartments in two two-storey blocks.
The development includes public open spaces and car and bicycle parking.
