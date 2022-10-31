Search

31 Oct 2022

CONFIRMED: Diageo Ireland officially lodges plans for multi-million euro Newbridge, County Kildare brewery

CONFIRMED: Diageo Ireland has plans for multi-million euro Newbridge, County Kildare brewery

Artist's image of the proposed development in Newbridge / DIAGEO

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

31 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

New planning permission files lodged with Kildare County Council have confirmed that Diageo Ireland plans to construct a multi-million euro brewery in Newbridge.

Earlier this year, plans for the brewery at the IDA Newbridge Business & Technology Park, within the townlands of Greatconnell, Littleconnell and Clownings, Newbridge, were first announced.

A number of lagers and ales will be created at the facility, including Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Carlsberg.

The production of Guinness, however, will not be making a return to Arthur Guinness's home county.

Diageo said that the transfer of other brands to the Kildare site will enable the St James's Gate site in Dublin to increase the production of Guinness to meet global demand.

Boxing: Kildare man Gary Cully on the way to World title bout

Sensational win for Naas star in 35 seconds on Katie Taylor undercard

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Two Celbridge stud farms to set your hearts racing

It is estimated that up to 1,000 jobs will be created during the two-year construction period of the brewery.

It is also hoped that it will lead to the creation of a further 50 jobs when operational.

The height of the building will reach to 24.3 metres, and it is understood that the brewery is to be powered with 100 per cent renewable energy.

When it is fully operational, the brewery will be the second-largest brewing operation in Ireland after Diageo's St James's Gate.

The date received is listed as October 28 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as December 1 and December 22 respectively.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media