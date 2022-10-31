Man who went missing from Newbridge, County Kildare, located deceased

The late Rafal Waligora (RIP)
An Garda Síochána has announced that following the discovery of a body in County Kildare, the missing person appeal for Rafał Waligora has been stood down.
"No further information is available at this time," gardaí added.
Gardaí also said that they would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.
