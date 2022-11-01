Gardaí tell Naas District Court that antisocial behaviour is an issue on Kildare trains

A garda told a sitting Naas District Court judge on Thursday, October 27, that there is an issue regarding antisocial behaviour on trains in Kildare.

Sergeant Brian Jacob made the comments to Judge Brendan O’Reilly in the case of Ozlet Muraniri, with an address listed as The Paddocks Grove, Adamstown, Lucan, County Dublin.

The court was told by another garda that on August 2 last, at around 5.40pm, the 35-year-old became abusive towards gardaí who were conducting an operation on a train travelling from Clondalkin to Portlaoise.

It was heard that she had no ticket at the time, and that her 'abusive and insulting' rant had been overheard by fellow passengers, including children.

The garda also said that she threw some of her belongings around the carriage before being arrested at Kildare town train station.

It was heard that Ms Muraniri had 13 previous convictions, 11 of which were for public disorder incidents.

Her barrister, Aisling Murphy, told the judge that her client, a Zimbabwean national who has resided in Ireland for 22 years, had health issues which impacted on her behaviour at the time.

She added that her client is now engaging with the HSE since the incident.

The judge told Ms Murphy that he was concerned at her behaviour, adding: "There is no excuse for abusing gardaí," and in full view of other people.

Although Ms Murphy said her client had accepted the offences, Ms Muraniri did not apologise when given the option to by Judge O' Reilly.

Ms Murphy suggested that her client could be eligible for community service.

Judge O’Reilly said that he would adjourn the case to January 5, 2023 to allow for her to be assessed for community service.

He added that if it was found that Ms Muraniri was not eligible, she may face a fine and a custodial sentence.