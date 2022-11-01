Man allegedly used child’s phone to abuse his partner, Kildare court told

Naas District Court was told on Thursday, October 27, that a man allegedly took one of his children’s phones to verbally abuse his ex-partner.

The woman told sitting judge Brendan O’ Reilly that she had previously been with her partner for over 20 years, but the relationship had ended a few months ago.

She explained that she had moved out of the family home and had moved back in with a relative.

It was heard that the woman and her ex-partner had a number of children together, with the youngest child living with her and her relative.

JUDGE’S QUESTION

When Judge O’Reilly asked her if her ex-partner had ever physically assaulted her, she said that while he never hit her, he would display threatening and aggressive body language, such as pointing his finger in her face during an argument.

She also claimed that he verbally abused her, and would take drugs whenever he went out with his friends.

The woman further claimed that in one instance, he used a phone which belonged to one of her children to 'shout abuse' at her, and in the past, he had sent 'nasty texts' to her.

When Judge O’Reilly asked if her ex-partner had any kind of orders against her, she replied that he did not.

The judge said that he was satisfied that her situation merited a protection order.

He told gardaí to serve the order on her ex-partner.

Judge O' Reilly also said that the man can only contact the woman to discuss matters related to their children.