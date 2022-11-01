OUT NOW! This week's Leinster Leader is in shops and online at www.leinsterleader.ie

The front page of today's edition
Check out the latest edition of the Leinster Leader in shops and online at www.leinsterleader.ie
We have comprehensive photo coverage of the National Adult Learning Network awards ceremony, drama at the Moat Theatre, the Life Credit Union school art competition and Special Olympics teams at K Bowl in Naas.
Don't forget to check out our local Property, Motoring and Recruitment sections.
In Sport, we report on the fantastic success of Naas boxer Gary Cully - and Caragh's Pa Monahan who won his sixth Dublin Marathon.
All this and lots more in this week's Leinster Leader - out now!
Naas schoolgirls Emily Gannon dressed up as Harlequinn and Pippa Gaffney as Officer Pippa who were captured in Naas town last Friday. Photo: Ben Kelly
Maynooth Paddy Mahoney is out in front of Naas Conor Duff to win possession of the ball in the U23 clash
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.