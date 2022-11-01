NEWS BRIEF: Senator announces that €10,000 will go towards Kildare Leader Partnership

The money will go towards funding the group's International Protection Employment Programme.
A Senator has said that €10,000 will go towards Kildare Leader Partnership.
Fianna Fail Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said that she welcomes the announcement of the successful applicants for funding under the International Protection Integration Fund 2022 which includes €10,000 for the Kildare Leader Partnership.
She said: "The Fund aims to enable community-based organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in supporting the integration of International Protection applicants at local and national level."
“The International Protection Integration Fund 2022 Funding Call is an important element in achieving the overall objectives of the White Paper on ending direct provision.”
Senator Fiona O' Loughlin. File Pic
The Newbridge politician continued: "I am delighted to see €10,000 being made available to the Kildare LEADER partnership to help fund their International Protection Employment Programme.
"We all know the wonderful work that the Kildare Leader partnership do, and I have no doubt this funding will be put to good use."
