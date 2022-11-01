Kildare faces Christmas lights cuts over energy fears

Christmas lights are likely to be curtailed this festive season because of the energy crisis.

Although Kildare County Council has provided funding for the lights in many towns across the county, these are likely to be left on for shorter periods .

Newbridge councillor Peggy O’Dwyer urged that, given the pressures on energy supplies for the coming winter as well as associated increase in costs, that the council “contact committees asking them to consider reducing the operating time of the sponsored Christmas lighting” over the yuletide season.

She was supported by many council colleagues including Ide Cussen, who asked why the lights were left on during the day.

“We should try to encourage a different type of celebration,” Cllr Cussen told a KCC meeting.

She said this could mean trees without lights “instead of tinsel town stuff.”

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said the number of hours should be cut and the groups involved in erecting the lights could come up with suggestions to achieve energy savings.

However, Cllr Bernard Caldwell said children are especially looking forward to Christmas this year, following the imposition of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and because LED lights are used in Leixlip and other areas the cost is less than less expensive than other lighting forms.

He also said the number of lit up hours in Leixlip had been reduced.

Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil said some lights are left on because the wiring system used means it’s necessary to get a ladder to disconnect them from individual buildings.

In Naas timing switches will be used, said Cllr Fintan Brett adding that businesses have nevertheless to be supported and “if a town is dark and dreary there will be few visitors.”

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said the Christmas period and the period during which lights are on should be cut back to recognise the old Christmas calendar.

According to KCC , this year the national “reduce your use” campaign is highlighting the

pressures on energy supplies both locally and globally.

And the council supports this campaign as part of its broader climate change adaptation strategy.

“Therefore, we are asking Christmas lighting committees to think about ways of reducing their energy usage. Potential options include using more energy efficient lighting, reducing the hours of illumination, using fewer lights where appropriate and condensing the festival lighting period. Consideration should be given to more decorative festive displays with or without lighting.”