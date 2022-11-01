Search

01 Nov 2022

Two Kildare businesses among list of winners who secured portion of €100,000 grant

Two Kildare businesses among list of winners who secured portion of €100,000 grant

The grant programme is funded by Three Ireland and managed by the small business network and support provider, Enterprise Nation. Pic: Bruno/Germany via Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

01 Nov 2022 6:50 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Two companies based in Kildare have been included among the list of other businesses who managed to secure a portion of a €100,000 grant.

Covéire and Magnetic Mobility joined eight other businesses who secured 2022 Grants for Small Businesses, with each business receiving €10,000.

The grant programme is funded by Three Ireland and managed by the small business network and support provider, Enterprise Nation.

This bursary will be made up of a combination of cash, connectivity solutions from Three Ireland, as well as professional advice and support from Three Ireland’s expert business advisers. 

Covéire is a 3D printing business working within the health sphere.

It's primary products are designed prosthetic covers for the lower limb amputee community.

The business also 3D prints gifts and tactile products with braille for those who are visually impaired.

88 per cent of women believe Irish society undervalues or under supports stay-at-home parents

Three Ireland said it chose Covéire as one of this year’s winners to assist in the updating of computers and machinery for the continued success and growth of their business.

Meanwhile, Magnetic Mobility is a bespoke jewellery company that incorporates magnets into their products, which are specially designed for people with arthritis, migraines, back pain and other ailments and conditions.

Having launched the product range in April 2021, Magnetic Mobility products are now stocked in over 30 pharmacies nationwide.

Magnetic Mobility was selected as one of this year’s winners to assist the business with recruitment, alongside marketing and social media growth to help build brand awareness.

Commenting on the news, one of the programme's judges, Padraig Sheerin, the Head of Small-and-Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with Three Ireland, said: "We are incredibly proud to support Ireland’s SME’s through our Grants for Small Businesses.

"For the second consecutive year, Three has partnered with Enterprise Nation on this programme, to assist small businesses in their growth and development.

He continued: "The volume of applicants and the calibre of Irish SME’s operating today are truly outstanding. While competition was fierce, I am delighted to award both Covéire and Magnetic Mobility from Co. Kildare this prize and we look forward to seeing both businesses thrive in the months and years ahead with our support."

Sonya Lennon, another judge for Three Ireland’s Grant for Small Businesses and Entrepreneur and Advocate for Workplace Equality, also said: "As someone who has been involved with many small businesses over the years, I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to judge Three Ireland’s Grants for Small Businesses. 

"This year’s programme saw double the number of applicants to that of 2021, highlighting the appetite of business owners to access supports that will help propel their business forward, and this appetite is incredibly inspiring.

Kildare: Celbridge AC's Martin Hoare wins national title at Irish Life Dublin Marathon

"As we know, life for SMEs over the last number of years has been inexplicably difficult due to the Covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and now the rising cost of living.

"However, to see the level of drive, enthusiasm and sheer determination amongst these business owners, it is clear Ireland’s SME economy will have a bright future." 

Ms Lennon added: "I would like to take this time to congratulate both Covéire and Magnetic Mobility on their extraordinary wins and wish them both every success for the future."

The full panel of judges includes: Padraig Sheerin, Sonya Lennon,. Siobhan Finn (National Hub Network Manager for CEAI), Marine André (Head of Performance at Enterprise Nation) and Michael O’Dea (Senior Development Adviser, High Potential Start-ups, Enterprise Ireland).

For more information about the programme and to keep informed on the 2023 application process, visit Three.ie/business.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media