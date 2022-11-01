Three people on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are three patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
This is the second lowest level of overcrowding in hospitals in the eastern region.
Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown has no patients on trolleys while there are 40 people on trolleys in St Vincent's Hospital.
There are nine patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is none.
