LATEST: Missing Kildare teenager found in Dublin city centre

Mary Connors
A teenager from Enfield, Co Kildare who was last seen on October 27 has been found.
Mary Connors, aged 16, had been reported missing by gardaí at around 6pm yesterday.
However good news about her being found in Dublin was announced just over four hours later.
Gardaí said: "Mary Connors has been located safe and well on Tuesday evening in Dublin City Centre.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this matter."
