Garda probe after car goes on fire in Kildare estate

Sallins
Gardaí are investigating an incident during which a car went on fire in a residential area.
The incident happened at the Castlefen estate at Clane Road, Sallins, on Halloween.
Gardaí say the 2001 registered vehicle was found on fire shortly after 6pm.
The fire was extinguished by local firefighters and nobody was injured.
The vehicle was removed for technical examination and enquires into the matter are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.