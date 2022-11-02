Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, November 2

The death has occurred of Patrick Ward

Ryans Field, Newbridge, Kildare



WARD Patrick (Paddy) Ryans Field Newbridge, Co Kildare – 1st November 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Preceded in death by his mother Julia. Sadly missed by the extended Ward family. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by the Hayde family, friends and colleagues in the Irish Ropes, Newbridge Athletic Club, friends and neighbours in Ryans field and a wide circle of friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving at approx. 1.30pm. Service will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Flowers, if desired, or donations in lieu to Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church or donate online via

https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

Sincere thanks to the caring staff of Naas Hospital who took care of Paddy for 2 months.

The death has occurred of Adrienne BYRNE

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare



BYRNE Adrienne (College Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare) - 28th October 2022 suddenly and peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her dad Eric and brother Ger. Sadly missed by her loving mother Cora, sister Catherine, brothers Eric, Noel, Raymond and Declan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and grandnephew, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Adrienne Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 (walking via her residence in College Park) to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Brian Finn

Milltown House, Athy, Kildare, R14 C525



Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Survived by his children Nicola, Mary-Rose, Philippa, Gaye, Andrew, Alison, Brian and Jeffrey, sisters Gaye, Mary and Margaret, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, his many loving grandchildren and extended family.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home, Milltown House, Athy (R14 C525) on Wednesday (November 2nd) from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 12.30pm on Thursday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 1pm, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Esther Kenny

Ashgrove Gardens, Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare, W91 EVT0



Suddenly and unexpectedly.

Predeceased by her father Eddie. Esther will be sadly missed by her fiancé John and her daughter Mia, mother Catherine, brother Brian sister Lisa and her husband Mark, nieces Amy and Rihanna, nephew Odhrán, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends

May Esther Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Ashgrove Gardens (Eircode W91 EVT0) this Wednesday and Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Esther's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

House Private on Friday, please.