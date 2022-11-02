Megan O'Neill performs at The Moat in Naas on Saturday

Megan O'Neill
Kildare singer is performing with her band at The Moat Theatre on Saturday evening.
After 2021's sold out show at The Moat Theatre, Irish born singer/ songwriter Megan O’Neill is back for another not to be missed performance this year with her full band.
Doors open at 7pm and show begins at 8pm.
With support from Joan Healy.
Named one of the Irish Examiner's Ones to Watch in 2022, O'Neill released an EP earlier this year titled: Time (Thought you were on my side), featuring 5 songs written and recorded throughout 2021 with producer Richey McCourt. This new material is somewhat of a new era for Megan as she merges her folk, storytelling roots with more alternative, electronic elements.
Both singles (Wildfire and Fail Better) became top 10 charting singles and were playlisted by RTE Radio 1, iRadio, Spin 1038 and more. Megan performed live recently on BBC's Across the Line and Virgin Media's Six O'Clock Show with these new tracks Megan's sophomore studio album ' Getting Comfortable with Uncertainty' was released in March 2021. Time in a bottle, the bonus track, was featured on an episode of one of Netflix hit TV Show's, Firefly Lane, and one week later O'Neill performed the song live on RTE's Late Late Show -- reaching an audience of approximately 2 million and charting that same weekend in Ireland across all genres. 'Time in a Bottle' was the highest new entry on the Irish Homegrown Charts and playlisted by RTE Radio 1.
