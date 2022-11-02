Search

02 Nov 2022

Local Kildare art group launching book to mark 40th anniversary

Local Kildare art group launching book to mark 40th anniversary

Artwork: Roses – Lucy Monaghan (watercolour) Poppies – Bea O’Connell (watercolour) Tulips – Eamon Burke (watercolour) Sisters – Sharon Dunne (Acrylic) Taking Stock - Ena Fitzpatrick (oil)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

02 Nov 2022 3:46 PM

The Abbey Art Group, Celbridge, celebrating the group’s 40th Anniversary, are launching a book, “Celbridge – The Artist’s Vision.”

Brainchild of longstanding group member, Eamon Burke, the book is the culmination of months of collaboration compiling and photographing the final selection of paintings and agreeing the book design and layout.

The featured paintings were inspired by the natural beauty and scenes of historical interest in Celbridge and beyond and provide a snapshot of the work of the group and range of artistic creativity and diversity of interest and style.

They include, landscapes, botanical paintings, seascapes, still life and streetscapes in watercolours, oils, acrylics, charcoal and pastels.

In addition to works by members Eamon Burke, Sharon Dunne, Bea O’Connell, Lucy Monaghan, Ray Walsh, Dave Hussey, Michael Molloy, Heather Ferguson, Geraldine Nohilly and Ena Fitzpatrick there is a selection of paintings by fondly remembered deceased members Louie Darlington, Martin Campion and Rachael Malone who not only made immeasurable contributions to the Abbey Art Group but were also dear friends.


The book, “Celbridge – The Artist’s Vision” will be launched by Vincent Woods, Poet, Playwright and Broadcaster, on 11 th November in The Hunting Room, Castletown House, Celbridge in conjunction with an Exhibition of selected paintings from the book. The Exhibition will continue on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th from 10am – 5pm, with designated Quiet Times from 10am to 12pm on Sat and Sun to facilitate visitors with sensory or social anxiety difficulties. There is a lift to the Hunting Room, making it accessible to visitors with mobility issues.


Copies of the book will be available at the Exhibition and at selected shops in Celbridge, retailing at €20.

A donation will be made from the book sales to St. Raphael’s Parents and Friends Association and to the Little Way Cancer Support Centre, Clane.

Publication of this book was gratefully supported by Kildare Co. Co. Arts Service, Intel and AIB Celbridge and the Group also  thanked the OPW and Kildare Co. Co. Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal Area for supporting the Book Launch Event.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media