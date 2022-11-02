Local Kildare art group launching book to mark 40th anniversary

The Abbey Art Group, Celbridge, celebrating the group’s 40th Anniversary, are launching a book, “Celbridge – The Artist’s Vision.”

Brainchild of longstanding group member, Eamon Burke, the book is the culmination of months of collaboration compiling and photographing the final selection of paintings and agreeing the book design and layout.

The featured paintings were inspired by the natural beauty and scenes of historical interest in Celbridge and beyond and provide a snapshot of the work of the group and range of artistic creativity and diversity of interest and style.

They include, landscapes, botanical paintings, seascapes, still life and streetscapes in watercolours, oils, acrylics, charcoal and pastels.

In addition to works by members Eamon Burke, Sharon Dunne, Bea O’Connell, Lucy Monaghan, Ray Walsh, Dave Hussey, Michael Molloy, Heather Ferguson, Geraldine Nohilly and Ena Fitzpatrick there is a selection of paintings by fondly remembered deceased members Louie Darlington, Martin Campion and Rachael Malone who not only made immeasurable contributions to the Abbey Art Group but were also dear friends.



The book, “Celbridge – The Artist’s Vision” will be launched by Vincent Woods, Poet, Playwright and Broadcaster, on 11 th November in The Hunting Room, Castletown House, Celbridge in conjunction with an Exhibition of selected paintings from the book. The Exhibition will continue on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th from 10am – 5pm, with designated Quiet Times from 10am to 12pm on Sat and Sun to facilitate visitors with sensory or social anxiety difficulties. There is a lift to the Hunting Room, making it accessible to visitors with mobility issues.



Copies of the book will be available at the Exhibition and at selected shops in Celbridge, retailing at €20.

A donation will be made from the book sales to St. Raphael’s Parents and Friends Association and to the Little Way Cancer Support Centre, Clane.

Publication of this book was gratefully supported by Kildare Co. Co. Arts Service, Intel and AIB Celbridge and the Group also thanked the OPW and Kildare Co. Co. Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal Area for supporting the Book Launch Event.