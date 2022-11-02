Search

02 Nov 2022

Budding Kildare artists wanted for the upcoming PopUpArt exhibition in Newbridge

The 2018 Christmas Art Fair in Newbridge Town Hall. Pic supplied by Eilis Kavanagh.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

02 Nov 2022 9:05 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Budding Kildare artists are being sought for the upcoming PopUpArt December Christmas Art Fair.

The fair will once more return to back to Newbridge Town Hall.

A selection of the artists' work will also be uploaded onto the group's virtual gallery on www.popupartnewbridge.com.

Eilis Kavanagh, an artist with the group, explained: "Since our first exhibition in 2018 we have been successful in
facilitating over 100 artists exhibit with us.

"However, we just want to invite any other artists out there who may be interested but are not quite sure how to go about it."

Organisers have also said that spaces, which are about six-feet long, will be allocated on a first come basis at nominal charge, and that this will be the only cost incurred for the day, as there will be no hanging charges or commission taken on sales).

Anyone who is interested in this opportunity to showcase their work and join other Kildare-based Artists exhibiting
at this unique event please submit your request along with two samples of your work to popupartnewbridge@gmail.com as soon as possible in order to secure a space.

The closing date is Sunday, November 20, 2022 or when the quota is reached.

Entry forms will be emailed upon return of request.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 next from 10am to 5pm.

