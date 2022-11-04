KILDARE: Gaming arcade development gets green light

Naas town / FILE PHOTO
Planning permission has been granted to expand the size of a gaming arcade in Naas.
An application was made to Kildare County Council for alterations to the gaming and amusement arcade at 4 Fairgreen Street and Loch Buí in Naas.
The proposed development comprises the amalgamation and change of use of a ground floor unit.
This would form part of an extended gaming/amusement arcade.
The application by Coalquay Leisure Limited also sought ancillary works which would include changes to the height of the premises as well as windows or doors at the existing building.
The internal changes included new toilet facilities.
