Sitting Kildare court judge: ‘Do you need a translator for yourself?’

A sitting judge at Naas District Court became angry at a translator during a court case on Thursday, November 3.

Judge Miriam Walsh reprimanded a translator in the case of Sylwia Balecka, with an address listed as 71 Craddockstown Way, Naas.

It was heard on a previous court date that the 42-year-old denied a request to wear a facemask while shopping at the Lidl store on the Newbridge Road in Naas on January 4, 2021.

During the case, the judge tried to ask the accused if she spoke any English.

However, when the interpreter for Ms Balecka, who is originally from Poland, kept on translating for her client, Judge Walsh became frustrated with her and asked her to stop talking.

Judge Miriam Walsh. File Pic

"Do you need a translator for yourself?" she added.

When Judge Walsh subsequently asked defending solicitor Tim Kennelly if Ms Balecka required a translator, he insisted that his client would need one.

Judge Walsh adjourned the case for hearing to April 20, 2023.

She also certified a translator for the defendant on her next court date.