Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 8

The death has occurred of Eamonn (Sheila) D'Arcy

Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare / Dublin 12, Dublin



D'Arcy, Eamonn (Sheila), Former International, League of Ireland and English League Goalkeeper, Hollywood Park, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Clogher Road, Dublin 12. Sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Geraldine, Susan, Michael and Alan, sons-in-law John and Vinny, daughters-in-law Chris and Jo, grandchildren Aideen, Cathal, Darren, Oisin, Eamonn, Brendan, Maeve, Faye and Aiden, great-grandchildren Mia, Kealan and Fionn, sister Ann, brother Ciaran, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Eamonn will be reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

The Committal Service can be viewed live on Thursday at approx. 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Eamonn to Goal and Enable Ireland which can be made by clicking on the following links : https://www.goalglobal.org/donate/ https://www.enableireland.ie/donate

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Christopher JAY

Kill, Kildare



Jay (Kill) - Nov 6, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his heartbroken family, at Naas General Hospital, Christopher (Christy), beloved husband and best friend of Ann and loving father of Ian, Graham, Barbara and Ivan; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Alec, sisters Angela and Maura, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Lisa and Clara, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, adored grandchildren Sarah-Kate, Chelsea, Harry, Amelia, Olivia, Walter, Abigail, Sebastian and Eden, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchmedia.tv/test

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Eileen McCann (née Duffy)

Freffans, Trim, Meath, C15 RX59 / Enfield, Kildare



Formerly of Cloona, Enfield, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at Care Choice Nursing Home, Trim.

Eileen, pre-deceased by her husband Michael (Mick), sister Lil, brothers; Paddy, Tom and Joe.

Loving mother of Gerard, PJ, Caroline and Michael. Sadly, missed by her brother John, daughters-in-law; Jenny, Claire & Mary, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren; Chloe, Emily, Shane, Rachel, Mikie, Maeve, James and Emma, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

The death has occurred of Séamus McEnerney

Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Kildare



Formerly of Lackagh, Monasterevin. Séamus died, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Molly. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maura and Kathleen, daughters Caroline, Carmel, Clare and Collette, son Anthony and their mother Antoinette, sons in law, partner, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunt Lily, brothers in law Mick & PJ, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary recital at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St Peter & Paul's Church at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Mass will streamed on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Freffans on Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Dangan, Summerhill (A83 PW25), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-coole .

You can leave a personal message for Eileen’s family ­­in the condolences’ section below.

Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all, at the residence, church and cemetery.





Date Published: Monday 7th November 2022

Date of Death: Saturday 5th November 2022



William Ryan & Sons Funeral Directors IAFD