LATEST Leinster Leader is in shops today and online at www.leinsterleader.ie

08 Nov 2022

Today's Front Page

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

08 Nov 2022 11:24 AM

The Leinster Leader is in shops today and available online at www.leinsterleader.ie.

We have the latest on the fire at Kill Equestrian Centre as well as government grants going to 15 Men's Sheds across the county;

We also have photographs from:

the launch of the Christmas shopping season at Kildare Village and the Kilcullen AFC 5k race on Sunday;

Check out our special feature on the 150th anniversary of the Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid in Kilcullen.

Don't miss our Property and Motoring sections. 

And we have 15 pages of Sport. 

All this and lots more in this week's Leinster Leader. 

