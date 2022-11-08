Kildare residents encouraged to confirm their details or join online electoral register

File Pic: Several changes have been made to the process of registering to vote and updating registration details, arising from provisions in Part 3 of the Electoral Reform Act 2022.
Kildare residents are being encouraged to either confirm their details or to join the new online electoral register.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien TD, along with Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD have both encouraged the public to confirm and update their details on the electoral register or to register for the first time using a newly upgraded www.checktheregister.ie.
Their comments come as a campaign was launched yesterday to raise public awareness of changes to the electoral registration process.
Speaking about the latest announcement, Minister O’Brien said: "This is one further step in the work to safeguard our electoral processes.
"Every vote is important, and I encourage everyone to confirm or update their details on www.checktheregister.ie to make sure that they can have their say."
Several changes have been made to the process of registering to vote and updating registration details, arising from provisions in Part 3 of the Electoral Reform Act 2022, which commenced on October 13.
All electors are now being asked to visit the site to confirm or update their entry by adding their PPSN, Date of Birth and Eircode.
This will help local authorities to ensure that entries are accurate and up to date as well as enabling the identification of entries on the register that require follow up.
Further details from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is available at www.gov.ie/en/publications/, and here: https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/a24a6-improvements-to-voter-registration-process-launched-today-as-new-check-the-register-campaign-begins/.
John Treacy abut to get his pass away during the AIB Leinster Club JFC quarter-final against Carlow champions Clonmore. Photo: Brendan Holmes
Emma Harte is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of slight build with shoulder length black hair. When last seen, Emma was wearing a black padded jacket and grey trousers.
The calls were made at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, November 4 at Áras Chill Dara.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.