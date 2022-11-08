Search

08 Nov 2022

University in Kildare to host lecture on the science and stigma of obesity

Maynooth University

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

08 Nov 2022 3:05 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Maynooth University is hosting a public conversation to discuss one of Ireland’s major health concerns: obesity, which affects 61 per cent of adults.

This talk will see a number of experts attend, including: Professor Paul Moynagh, Director of the Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research at Maynooth University along with Prof Donal O’Shea, Consultant Endocrinologist and HSE National Lead for Obesity, Prof Helen Heneghan, Consultant Metabolic Surgeon and UCD Professor of Surgery, Ms Maura Murphy, Secretary of Irish Coalition for People Living with Obesity (ICPO), and Dr Andrew Hogan, Associate Professor at Maynooth University.

These experts will come together to offer answers to a number of questions, such as 'Is obesity a disease?' and 'What are the treatment options for obesity?'

They will also explore the issue of weight stigma in society and explain what science is telling us about obesity.

Anyone who wishes to attend the event should complete a form, which can be accessed by clicking here.

The event will be followed by a short reception.

Let's Talk About Obesity: Defeating Stigma With Science – Public conversation on the science and stigma of obesity for Science Week will take place at Lecture Theatre 2 of Technology Society and Innovation (TSI) Building, North Campus, Maynooth University.

It will begin at 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 16.

