Photos: Aftermath of exploding deodorant can that resulted in patient being treated for burns

Photographs shared by the Dublin Fire Brigade show that a window of the bedroom was blown out as result of the explosion.
A person had to be treated for burns to their body after being injured by a deodorant can which exploded.
The official Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) account on Twitter said that firefighters were called to an explosion in Dublin home last night.
It is believed that a deodorant can came in to contact with a candle over a period of time, causing the can to heat up and explode.
Firefighters were called to an explosion in a house last night.— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 7, 2022
It is believed that a deodorant can came in to contact with a candle over a period of time causing the can to heat and explode.
The window of the bedroom was blown out as result.
One patient treated for burns. pic.twitter.com/6HTQnCssu3
Photographs shared by the DFB show that a window of the bedroom was blown out as result of the explosion.
Pictured at Noonan’s Service Station, Athy (L-R): John and Ania Noonan, store owners, Darren Doyle, who was named Kildare’s Most Inspirational Person & Aoife Finn, Fresh Food Executive at Gala Retail
Photographs shared by the Dublin Fire Brigade show that a window of the bedroom was blown out as result of the explosion.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.