LATEST: Popular Kildare hotel wants to build on 17 new bedrooms

FILE PHOTO
The Westgrove Hotel in Clane is planning to add 17 new bedrooms.
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Westar Investments Limited for the change of use of the existing office space at first and second floor level and first floor "breakout rooms" which was previously granted planning permission.
Being planned are 17 additional bedrooms comprising seven hotel bedrooms, four hotel family rooms and six hotel bedroom suites.
The designs include office and storage space.
Also proposed is the removal of the existing first floor toilet facilities for the extension of the existing food preparation area previously granted planning permission.
Planning documents state that he site in question lies within the area of a protected structure.
