Kildare family awoken by house windows being smashed

FILE PHOTO
A Kildare family was awoken by the windows in their house being broken in an attempted break-in last weekend.
The incident happened in the Derrinsturn area at 3.25am on Friday, November 4.
Criminal damaged was caused to the home.
The suspects fled from the area in a black vehicle - possibly a Ford Mondeo.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Leixlip Gardai.
