Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, November 10

The death has occurred of John Barrett

Castletown, Leixlip, Kildare / Crossmolina, Mayo



Barrett, John, Castletown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Dooleeg, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, November 8th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons James, Patrick and Darragh, daughters-in-law Iris, Linda and Willemien, grandchildren Jack, Charlie, Dylan, Skye, Henrika, James and Timo, brothers Martin and Michael (R.I.P.), sisters Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth (W23V99E) on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. The funeral cortège will be passing John's residence en route to The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip.

John's funeral mass can be viewed live on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul by clicking on the following link : https://www.svp.ie/donate/

The death has occurred of Michael BERMINGHAM

Derryoughter, Kildangan, Kildare / Kill, Kildare



Formerly of Two Mile House and Kill, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, at his home, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Marie and the late Aisling, father of Naomi, Brian and Catherine, grandfather of Ella, Chloe, Claire and Ezra, stepfather of Andrew, Robert and the late David Christian. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Mary, brothers Eamonn, Chris and Jimmy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends at home and overseas.

"May Michael Rest In Peace"

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas (eircode W91 CD0K) on Monday from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Tuesday with Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House and Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed from the parish website at;

St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Webcam

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Ber) Berney

Crophill, Castledermot, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



Predeceased by her parents Annie & Michael, brother Tommy, sisters Shelia & Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving son Kevin, daughter Tina, sisters Esther, Ann & Margaret, brother Michael, grandchildren Ava & Mia, Tina's partner Daniel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY BER REST IN PEACE.

Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Catledermot from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 11:30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St.Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donation Box In Funeral Home and Church.

Ber's funeral mass can be viewed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/Castledermot

The death has occurred of Ann Caulwell (née Devine)

Kill, Kildare / Ardclough, Kildare



Caulwell (née Devine), Ann, Kill and late of Oughterard, Ardclough, Co. Kildare, November 4th 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving husband Alan, children Alan Jnr., Raymond and Sinead, daughter-in-law Amy, son-in-law Ashley, grandchildren Patrick, Sarah and Ryan, brother Michael, sister Marie (R.I.P.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godsons Derek and Shane, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Ann's funeral mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchmedia.tv/test