Well-known car sales garage in Kildare planning major expansion

Joe Mallon Motors in Naas Photo: joemallonmotors.ie
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Joe Mallon (Motors) Limited for an extension to side of existing motor showroom on the Sallins Road in Naas.
The designs include a new ground floor motor showroom with office and toilet accommodation.
Also planned is a first floor office mezzanine, according to database, Construction Information Services.
An extension to the existing first floor office area is also planned as well as the change of use of the existing car showroom at the rear of the existing building to a service workshop use.
The proposals include the construction of single storey detached valet building and car wash area.
Reconfiguring of the existing car parking layout is included.
New illuminated pylon signs and flag poles are proposed.
The existing entrance and exit point will also be changed.
