Kildare Gardaí want to trace owners of 20 bicycles, e-scooters and motorbikes

Some of the items
Gardaí at Naas are seeking to reunite bicycles and scooters and other vehicles with their rightful owners.
If you think one of these may be yours please contact by email sandra.houlihan@garda.ie or phone (045)884300 to speak to Sandra.
Proof of ownership will be required, such as a receipt of purchase.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.