10 Nov 2022

KILDARE: Tributes paid to former worker at Donnelly Mirrors plant in Naas

RIP to the late Marian Slavin

Warm tributes have been paid to a former worker at the Donnelly Mirrors plant in Naas.

Marian (Sheila) Slavin, who lived in Johnstown, passed away on Wednesday.

People who knew the Co Antrim native from working at Donnelly Mirrors have expressed condolences on RIP.ie.

Donnelly Mirrors opened in April 1968 and employed 400 employees at its height before it closed in July 2006.

One said: "My sincere condolence to Marion's family. Remember her from Donnelly Mirrors."

Another added: "Our condolences to the family and friends. What a lovely kind lady."

A close friend also posted: "My pal Marian, my heart is broke."

Marian was the beloved daughter of the late Gerry and Marney and sister of Hugh and the late Pat.

Her remains will leave Marrion's Funeral Home, Randalstown, on Saturday at 12.30pm to St. Comgall's Church, Antrim for 1pm Requiem Mass.

Interment will take place immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
The Funeral may also be viewed on 'Parish of Antrim' facebook and youtube pages.

She is deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister-in-law Roisin, nephew James, good friend Pat, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Wake times in Marrion's Funeral home will be on Friday between 2pm-4pm and later that evening between 7pm-9pm.

