MISSING PERSON: Gardaí seeking information relating to whereabouts of 38-year-old Dublin man

Hakim O' Connor is approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Hakim was wearing a black under armour jumper & black tracksuit bottoms.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38-year-old Hakim O' Connor who has been missing from his home in Finglas, Dublin 11 since Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Hakim is approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Hakim was wearing a black under armour jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.
Gardaí and Hakim’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information on Hakim's whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
