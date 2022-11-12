Search

12 Nov 2022

Kildare Trades Council says it is concerned over Meta and Twitter's handling of redundancy notices

File Pic: The group said that there 'is an urgent need for a social dialogue approach.'

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Nov 2022 2:05 PM

The Kildare Trades Council (KTC) has said that it has 'serious concerns' regarding the approach used by social media companies such as Twitter, Meta and Instagram to inform workers of redundancies. 

Workers first heard of the potential job cuts via news outlets and media platforms, and in many cases workers were informed by text of the situation and locked out of their working device, the KTC said.

The group also cited a quote from the General Secretary of ICT, who said that this has 'clear similarities with the approach recently taken by P and O Ferries, which was roundly condemned by many. This action highlights the need for fair and strong labour standards globally.'

The KTC continued: "The lack of meaningful consultation and engagement with workers relating to the situation is applying. Workers who have provided professional quality service to a company are just let go without due recourse to fair treatment and collective negotiation.

"There needs to be a rethink to how companies operate within Ireland and Europe, workers should have an absolute right to be represented by a trade union and employers should have to engage in collective bargaining with trade unions relating to members' terms and conditions of employment.

The official logo of the Kildare Trades Council

"This includes providing advance notice of closure situations, engaging in a consultation process with the trade union and exploring all other options available to maintain employment."

Now, the group is calling on the government to intervene with these companies on behalf of the workforce and seek a guarantee that the existing employment legislation will be adhered to and reskilling and upskilling opportunities are provided to the workers.

"Kildare Trades Council advises all workers to get organised and join a trade union which can engage in collective bargaining to enhance workers conditions of employment and monitor employment situation with a view to protect job security," it said: "Kildare Trades Council stands in solidarity with the workers whose jobs are threatened with redundancy during this current crisis period with escalating inflation and massive cost of living expenses."

KTC added: "To protect future employment in Kildare, there is an urgent need for a social dialogue approach including statutory agencies, politicians, employers and trade unions to commence engagement and explore risks and opportunities for the county."  

