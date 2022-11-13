New business unit planned for Kildare town

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A new business unit is being planned in Kildare Enterprise Centre, Melitta Road, Kildare Town.
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by PGL Properties (NI) Limited to construct a commercial/retail unit.
The proposed facility will have an with entrance off the existing business park.
A new boundary fence, concrete hardstanding area and a connection to existing services are also planned.
PGL Properties (NI) Limited is currently based in Belfast.
