KILDARE: Property broken into in Naas

Garda Station lantern
Two males were seen breaking into a property on Friary Road in Naas on November 2.
The incident happened at around 7.30pm in the evening.
One suspect had black hair and was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit while the other had a fully grey tracksuit.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Gardaí.
