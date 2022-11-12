BREAKING KILDARE NEWS: New restaurant to open in Naas

A new restaurant is set to open in Naas well before Christmas where the now closed Grace’s pub/restaurant is located at North Main Street. Grace’s has been shut for at last six months.

The new enterprise, styled Neighbourhood, will open doors at the end of this month or early December.

It’s understood that more comprehensive information about the restaurant will be released on Monday.

One of the principals associated with the new venture was previously involved with Cliff at Lyons in Celbridge, the four star luxury hotel complex, which is also home to two prestigious restaurants - one of which has two Michelin stars.

The news follows the planned opening of a new unrelated pub venture at the former Five Lamps premises in South Main Street, later this year.

Some waiting and kitchen staff are required and applications can be made by email to restaurant@neighbourhoodnaas.com

