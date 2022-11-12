LATEST: Kildare teenager missing for over four days

Mary Connors
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Mary Connors who is missing from Enfield, Co. Kildare since Tuesday, 8th November, 2022 at approximately 1.30p.m.
Mary is described as being approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height with a medium build. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Mary was wearing when last seen.
Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station
