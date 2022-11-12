Family worried about woman (30) missing in Dublin since Friday

Aoife Rush
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 30-year-old Aoife Rush who has been missing from the Aungier Street/Kevin Street area of Dublin 8 since 2pm on Friday, 11th November, 2022.
Aoife is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a broad build, brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing green leggings, a navy coat and black running shoes.
Gardaí and Aoife's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Aoife's whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.